Carroll passes short-term rental ordinance

Cooperation key to County Pumpkin Festival growth

Citizen questions ‘show of force’ at Flea Market

Dream come true – Hagee cheers for Hokies

Carroll Middle students inducted into National Junior Honor Society

Max Meadows woman charged after two-vehicle wreck in Hillsville

No local Democratic candidates on Carroll ballot

No Democrats will appear on the local ballot in Carroll County’s General Election featuring board of supervisors and school board races November...

September 12th, 2017 |  

Big hair, bigger role

Mandi McCraw has always had big hair and a big personality, so perhaps it should no surprise that she has landed the role of Truvy in “Steel Mag...

September 11th, 2017 |  

Blue Ridge Parkway announces storm-related closures in Va., N.C.

ASHEVILLE, NC – Based on updated weather forecasts and in the interest of visitor safety, the Blue Ridge Parkway is closing sections of the Park...

September 11th, 2017 |  

Carroll takes over ownership of Cana Rescue Squad buildings

Continuing its pledge to increase EMS response times in the southern portion of the county, Carroll County has taken over ownership of the Cana Rescue...

September 8th, 2017 |  

Carroll hopes to improve finances

Carroll County is not in compliance with its own fund balance policy, but the county’s financial health is starting to trend in the right direct...

September 7th, 2017 |  

Flea Market at 50

In what was supposed to be a great weather weekend for the 50th annual VFW Labor Day Gun Show & Flea Market, remnants of Hurricane Harvey reversed...

September 5th, 2017 |  

Montgomery guides Cavs to regionals

Leonard, Glenvar run past Carroll

Peoples has career day in Virginia Tech win

Durnil, Delp medal for Cavs

Kendra Durnil and Amie Delp both had big days for Carroll County’s cross country program Saturday in the Walkers Run at Hungry Mother Park in Ma...

September 21st, 2017 |  

Cougars’ aerial attack stymies Carroll

Kade Akers threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns Friday as Pulaski County defeated Carroll County 49-6 in a non-district game in Hillsville.The inju...

September 16th, 2017 |  

Carroll’s first family of running

Although they have all now moved on to college, Carroll County’s first family of running continues to turn heads in the world of cross country.S...

September 15th, 2017 |  

Tide thumps Carroll 53-0

Dougie Peoples rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns Friday as Galax ran roughshod over Carroll County 53-0 in a non-district rivalry clash at Gala...

September 11th, 2017 |  

Cavs split with Patrick, Marion

Carroll County was the again the last team standing after another intense battle with Patrick County, defeating the Cougars in three games in a non-di...

September 7th, 2017 |  

Cavs sputter against Grayson

Carroll County just couldn’t translate the plan from the chalkboard to the scoreboard Friday as it fell to Grayson County 25-6 on the rain-soake...

September 7th, 2017 |  

Heaven also begins with an “H”

Welcome to America 2016 – AKA Bizarro World

Frey and Bowie better than 99.9 percent of today’s ‘music’

Letters to Santa provide comic relief

Like most people, Christmas is my favorite time of the year.And, like my most people, I enjoy all the many wonders of the holiday – spending tim...

December 22nd, 2015 |  

Much respect for Beamer

I read with much interest the recently published article entitled Beamer’s Retirement Emotional for HHS Classmates, and the editorial entitled B...

November 6th, 2015 |  

Beamer deserves better

Normally this space is reserved for coverage of Virginia Tech’s home football games. By now, if you don’t know the Hokies lost 45-43 in fo...

October 26th, 2015 |  

Lucky to have known ‘Lucky’

Though I never had the pleasure of working with William Daly Woodyard during his 24-year career with The Carroll News, “Lucky,” as he was ...

August 31st, 2015 |  

Stand for something

“If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.”This line kept sticking in my head this week as I began to write a co...

August 12th, 2015 |  

Sleepless nights and poopie diapers – the joy of fatherhood

About a month ago I wrote about turning 40. Today, I write about another life milestone – the birth of my second son, and third child.Our lives ...

July 28th, 2015 updated: July 28th, 2015. |  

