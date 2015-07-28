No local Democratic candidates on Carroll ballot

No Democrats will appear on the local ballot in Carroll County’s General Election featuring board of supervisors and school board races November...

September 12th, 2017 |

Big hair, bigger role

Mandi McCraw has always had big hair and a big personality, so perhaps it should no surprise that she has landed the role of Truvy in “Steel Mag...

September 11th, 2017 |

Blue Ridge Parkway announces storm-related closures in Va., N.C.

ASHEVILLE, NC – Based on updated weather forecasts and in the interest of visitor safety, the Blue Ridge Parkway is closing sections of the Park...

September 11th, 2017 |

Carroll takes over ownership of Cana Rescue Squad buildings

Continuing its pledge to increase EMS response times in the southern portion of the county, Carroll County has taken over ownership of the Cana Rescue...

September 8th, 2017 |

Carroll hopes to improve finances

Carroll County is not in compliance with its own fund balance policy, but the county’s financial health is starting to trend in the right direct...

September 7th, 2017 |

Flea Market at 50

In what was supposed to be a great weather weekend for the 50th annual VFW Labor Day Gun Show & Flea Market, remnants of Hurricane Harvey reversed...

September 5th, 2017 |