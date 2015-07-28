Carroll passes short-term rental ordinance
Cooperation key to County Pumpkin Festival growth
Citizen questions ‘show of force’ at Flea Market
Dream come true – Hagee cheers for Hokies
Carroll Middle students inducted into National Junior Honor Society
NEWS
No local Democratic candidates on Carroll ballot
No Democrats will appear on the local ballot in Carroll County’s General Election featuring board of supervisors and school board races November...
Big hair, bigger role
Mandi McCraw has always had big hair and a big personality, so perhaps it should no surprise that she has landed the role of Truvy in “Steel Mag...
Blue Ridge Parkway announces storm-related closures in Va., N.C.
ASHEVILLE, NC – Based on updated weather forecasts and in the interest of visitor safety, the Blue Ridge Parkway is closing sections of the Park...
Carroll takes over ownership of Cana Rescue Squad buildings
Continuing its pledge to increase EMS response times in the southern portion of the county, Carroll County has taken over ownership of the Cana Rescue...
Carroll hopes to improve finances
Carroll County is not in compliance with its own fund balance policy, but the county’s financial health is starting to trend in the right direct...
Flea Market at 50
In what was supposed to be a great weather weekend for the 50th annual VFW Labor Day Gun Show & Flea Market, remnants of Hurricane Harvey reversed...
SPORTS
Durnil, Delp medal for Cavs
Kendra Durnil and Amie Delp both had big days for Carroll County’s cross country program Saturday in the Walkers Run at Hungry Mother Park in Ma...
Cougars’ aerial attack stymies Carroll
Kade Akers threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns Friday as Pulaski County defeated Carroll County 49-6 in a non-district game in Hillsville.The inju...
Carroll’s first family of running
Although they have all now moved on to college, Carroll County’s first family of running continues to turn heads in the world of cross country.S...
Tide thumps Carroll 53-0
Dougie Peoples rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns Friday as Galax ran roughshod over Carroll County 53-0 in a non-district rivalry clash at Gala...
Cavs split with Patrick, Marion
Carroll County was the again the last team standing after another intense battle with Patrick County, defeating the Cougars in three games in a non-di...
Cavs sputter against Grayson
Carroll County just couldn’t translate the plan from the chalkboard to the scoreboard Friday as it fell to Grayson County 25-6 on the rain-soake...
OPINION
Letters to Santa provide comic relief
Like most people, Christmas is my favorite time of the year.And, like my most people, I enjoy all the many wonders of the holiday – spending tim...
Much respect for Beamer
I read with much interest the recently published article entitled Beamer’s Retirement Emotional for HHS Classmates, and the editorial entitled B...
Beamer deserves better
Normally this space is reserved for coverage of Virginia Tech’s home football games. By now, if you don’t know the Hokies lost 45-43 in fo...
Lucky to have known ‘Lucky’
Though I never had the pleasure of working with William Daly Woodyard during his 24-year career with The Carroll News, “Lucky,” as he was ...
Stand for something
“If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.”This line kept sticking in my head this week as I began to write a co...
Sleepless nights and poopie diapers – the joy of fatherhood
About a month ago I wrote about turning 40. Today, I write about another life milestone – the birth of my second son, and third child.Our lives ...
